Anthrax Revisit Their 'Married With Children' Appearance

(hennemusic) Anthrax are revisiting their 1992 appearance on the 80s/90s sitcom "Married With Children" on the fourth episode of a 6-part video series celebrating the forthcoming expanded 30th anniversary edition of their album, "Persistence Of Time."

Entitled "My Dinner With Anthrax", the program saw the band join The Bundy kids after they won a contest of the same name to have the thrash band hang out and perform in their living room.

Due August 21, the "Persistence Of Time" reissue will be presented exclusively on 2CD and 4LP vinyl editions, with the CD package adding a DVD of footage from a 1991 tour in support of the project.

Disc One delivers the remastered 11-track album, as well as a special "bonus B-side" version of "I'm The Man" from 1990 that leans more hip-hop than rock, and a live version of "Time" that was recorded at Michigan's Palace of Auburn Hills in 1991. Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





