KISS And David Lee Roth Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

KISS and Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth have announced the rescheduled dates for the postponed U.S. leg of the End Of the Road retirement tour.
The tour leg was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic but now KISS have shared the new dates for the trek, which is set to take place in August through October of next year.
Kick off is scheduled for August 18th in Mansfield, MA at Great Woods and the tour leg will run through October 6th where it will wrap up at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA.
David Lee Roth will support on all of the dates except the August 21st stop at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. See the rescheduled dates below:
08/18 - Great Woods - Mansfield, MA
08/19 - Waterfront - Bangor, ME
08/21 - Boardwalk Hall - Atlantic City, NJ
08/22 - Meadows - Hartford, CT
08/26 - KeyBank - Pittsburgh, PA
08/28 - Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC
08/29 - Lakewood - Atlanta, GA
09/01 - Nutter Center - Dayton, OH
09/02 - Pine Knob - Clarkston, MI
09/04 - The World - Tinley Park, IL
09/05 - Marcus - Milwaukee, WI
09/17 - Sunlight - Ridgefield, WA
09/18 - The Gorge - George, WA
09/21 - ExtraMile Arena (formerly Taco Bell Arena) - Boise, ID
09/22 - USANA - Salt Lake City, UT
09/25 - North Island - Chula Vista, CA
09/26 - Desert Sky - Phoenix, AZ
09/29 - 360 - Austin, TX
10/01 - Dickies - Ft Worth, TX
10/02 - BOK - Tulsa, OK
10/05 - Mississippi Coast - Biloxi, MS
10/06 - Cajundome - Lafayette, LA
