(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar's first pandemic-era concert, scheduled for next month at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, OH, has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
The September 18 Rockin' Fore The Kids live concert was to see Hagar & The Circle headline a benefit show at the venue, with all funds raised going to the cancer-fighting efforts of Akron's Children's Hospital, MusiCares and local food banks.
According to Cleveland Scene, organizers issued a statement updating fans on the sold-out concert, part of a week-long celebrity-filled series of charitable events.
"After careful consideration, and in light of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, this year's Mawaka Foundation/LOPen Charities events have been postponed indefinitely," say organizers. "Thank you everyone for your generous contributions and support. If you purchased tickets to this year's event, you will be fully refunded." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Lockdown Video
Sammy Hagar To Play First Pandemic-Era Concert
Sammy Hagar Praises Wolfgang Van Halen
Sammy Hagar Does Isolation Jam With Fleetwood Mac, Doobie Brothers Stars
Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To Charlie Daniels
Sammy Hagar Clarifies Covid-19 Pandemic Comments
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Video
Sammy Hagar Rocks Tribute To Little Richard
Sammy Hagar Rules Out Doing A Farewell Tour
UFO Co-Founder Pete Way Dead At 69- Sammy Hagar's First Pandemic-Era Concert Cancelled- The Rolling Stones Release War On Drugs Remix Of 'Scarlet'- more
Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire
Singled Out: Darrel William Herbert (Ex-Toadies) 's If You Still Believe
On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion
UFO Co-Founder Pete Way Dead At 69
Sammy Hagar's First Pandemic-Era Concert Cancelled
The Rolling Stones Release War On Drugs Remix Of 'Scarlet'
Allman Brothers Band To Release Final Concert With Duane Allman
No More Saturday Nights For Dead & Company For Now
Anthrax Share Persistence Of Time Tour Stories
Neil Young Announces New Archival Releases
Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire