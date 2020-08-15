.

Sammy Hagar's First Pandemic-Era Concert Cancelled

Bruce Henne | 08-15-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sammy Hagar

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar's first pandemic-era concert, scheduled for next month at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, OH, has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The September 18 Rockin' Fore The Kids live concert was to see Hagar & The Circle headline a benefit show at the venue, with all funds raised going to the cancer-fighting efforts of Akron's Children's Hospital, MusiCares and local food banks.

According to Cleveland Scene, organizers issued a statement updating fans on the sold-out concert, part of a week-long celebrity-filled series of charitable events.

"After careful consideration, and in light of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, this year's Mawaka Foundation/LOPen Charities events have been postponed indefinitely," say organizers. "Thank you everyone for your generous contributions and support. If you purchased tickets to this year's event, you will be fully refunded." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Sammy Hagar's First Pandemic-Era Concert Cancelled

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Lockdown Video

Sammy Hagar To Play First Pandemic-Era Concert

Sammy Hagar Praises Wolfgang Van Halen

Sammy Hagar Does Isolation Jam With Fleetwood Mac, Doobie Brothers Stars

Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To Charlie Daniels

Sammy Hagar Clarifies Covid-19 Pandemic Comments

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Video

Sammy Hagar Rocks Tribute To Little Richard

Sammy Hagar Rules Out Doing A Farewell Tour

More Sammy Hagar News


advertisement
Day In Rock

UFO Co-Founder Pete Way Dead At 69- Sammy Hagar's First Pandemic-Era Concert Cancelled- The Rolling Stones Release War On Drugs Remix Of 'Scarlet'- more

Reviews

Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire

Singled Out: Darrel William Herbert (Ex-Toadies) 's If You Still Believe

RSC - Shadow Lady

On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion

Singled Out: Rahway's Sugar

advertisement
Latest News

UFO Co-Founder Pete Way Dead At 69

Sammy Hagar's First Pandemic-Era Concert Cancelled

The Rolling Stones Release War On Drugs Remix Of 'Scarlet'

Allman Brothers Band To Release Final Concert With Duane Allman

No More Saturday Nights For Dead & Company For Now

Anthrax Share Persistence Of Time Tour Stories

Neil Young Announces New Archival Releases

Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire