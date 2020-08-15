Sammy Hagar's First Pandemic-Era Concert Cancelled

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar's first pandemic-era concert, scheduled for next month at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, OH, has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The September 18 Rockin' Fore The Kids live concert was to see Hagar & The Circle headline a benefit show at the venue, with all funds raised going to the cancer-fighting efforts of Akron's Children's Hospital, MusiCares and local food banks.

According to Cleveland Scene, organizers issued a statement updating fans on the sold-out concert, part of a week-long celebrity-filled series of charitable events.

"After careful consideration, and in light of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, this year's Mawaka Foundation/LOPen Charities events have been postponed indefinitely," say organizers. "Thank you everyone for your generous contributions and support. If you purchased tickets to this year's event, you will be fully refunded." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





