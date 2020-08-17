.

Charming Liars Release 'Disco Elvis' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-17-2020

Charming Liars

Alt rockers Charming Liars have released a music video for their latest single "Disco Elvis" that features vocalist Kiliyan Maguire don the white suit and become the King himself.

The song is the latest in the band's recent series of new singles, including the previously released "Favorite Show," "Golden State," "Blame," "Flames," and "IMPACT ."

Maguire had this to say, "I've always been a very big fan of Elvis but honestly what I admire most about him is that he can do almost anything in his jump suit and look amazing doing it.

"So with that in mind we figured we'd put that white and gold suit to the test and tackle everyday chores.....as Elvis." Watch the video below:


