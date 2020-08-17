Charming Liars Release 'Disco Elvis' Video

Alt rockers Charming Liars have released a music video for their latest single "Disco Elvis" that features vocalist Kiliyan Maguire don the white suit and become the King himself.

The song is the latest in the band's recent series of new singles, including the previously released "Favorite Show," "Golden State," "Blame," "Flames," and "IMPACT ."

Maguire had this to say, "I've always been a very big fan of Elvis but honestly what I admire most about him is that he can do almost anything in his jump suit and look amazing doing it.

"So with that in mind we figured we'd put that white and gold suit to the test and tackle everyday chores.....as Elvis." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Singled Out: Charming Liars' Soul

Charming Liars Release New Single 'Blame'

Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark

Charming Liars Return With Something Dark

Charming Liars Release 'Like A Drug' Video

More Charming Liars News



