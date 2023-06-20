Charming Liars Announces 'Black Cage'

Cover art

(Big Picture Media) Alternative band Charming Liars is excited to announce their forthcoming single, "Black Cage", set to be released on June 30th.



Produced by the band's own Karnig Manoukian, "Black Cage" showcases an evolution in the Charming Liars' spacious sound. The track is bolstered by brooding melodies, while approaching darker themes.

The band shares: "'Black Cage' is a dark dive for us musically and thematically. It's written as a sort of a commentary on the flaws of the modern age and the investments in blood that have aided in its creation. We feel the musical soundscapes really represent the heartbeat and dread of the machine, while the lyrics suggest we reject its predetermined routes and rewrite them."

