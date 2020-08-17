.

Scott Ian On This Week's Syfy Wire's Metal Crush

Keavin Wiggins | 08-17-2020

Anthrax

The online edition of this week's episode of Syfy Wire's Metal Crush is now online and features Whitney Moore speaking with Scott Ian of Anthrax and actor Aaron Douglas of Battlestar Galactica.

Episode topics include SiriusXM, his family, Instajams, Mike Patton, new Anthrax music, Creature Feature, Chiller, Universal Classic Monsters, Marvel Comics, Kiss, the Exorcist, Race with the Devil, horror movies, Stephen King, the Dark Tower Series, Carrie, the Shining, The Gunslinger, Anthrax being a part of the Dark Tower world, The Waste Lands, Roland Deschain of Gilead, Stan Lee, Judge Dread, Forbidden Planet NYC, Lobo, Batman, DC Comics, Sam Kieth, Battlestar Galactica, Katee Sackhoff, Caught In A Mosh, Amazon Prime's the Power, Aftershock Comics, Freddy Krueger, Dokken, Iron Maiden, Rob Halford, Super7, Skillet's comic book, Alice Cooper, Chris Wyse, Russell Marks, The Demon Destroyer boots, Gene Simmons, and much more.

The full uncut interview can be heard on the podcast here and there will be some shorter additional clips on the SYFY channel tonight starting at 7:30pm ET/PT 6:30PM C. Watch the online episode below:


