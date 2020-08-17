Scott Ian On This Week's Syfy Wire's Metal Crush

The online edition of this week's episode of Syfy Wire's Metal Crush is now online and features Whitney Moore speaking with Scott Ian of Anthrax and actor Aaron Douglas of Battlestar Galactica.
Episode topics include SiriusXM, his family, Instajams, Mike Patton, new Anthrax music, Creature Feature, Chiller, Universal Classic Monsters, Marvel Comics, Kiss, the Exorcist, Race with the Devil, horror movies, Stephen King, the Dark Tower Series, Carrie, the Shining, The Gunslinger, Anthrax being a part of the Dark Tower world, The Waste Lands, Roland Deschain of Gilead, Stan Lee, Judge Dread, Forbidden Planet NYC, Lobo, Batman, DC Comics, Sam Kieth, Battlestar Galactica, Katee Sackhoff, Caught In A Mosh, Amazon Prime's the Power, Aftershock Comics, Freddy Krueger, Dokken, Iron Maiden, Rob Halford, Super7, Skillet's comic book, Alice Cooper, Chris Wyse, Russell Marks, The Demon Destroyer boots, Gene Simmons, and much more.
The full uncut interview can be heard on the podcast here and there will be some shorter additional clips on the SYFY channel tonight starting at 7:30pm ET/PT 6:30PM C. Watch the online episode below:
Anthrax Share Persistence Of Time Tour Stories
Anthrax Revisit Their 'Married With Children' Appearance
Anthrax And Death Angel Stars Cover U2
Anthrax Look Back At Tour With Iron Maiden In New Video
Anthrax's Benante Rocks All-Star KISS Tribute
Anthrax Revisit Public Enemy Collaboration On Persistence Of Time Video Series
Anthrax and Lee Ving Do Quarantine Jam Of Fear Classic
Anthrax Launch 'Persistence Of Time' 30th Anniversary Video Series
S.O.D. and Anthrax Stars Reunite For Lockdown Jam
Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show- Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic- Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way- more
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Hands That Built The World
Singled Out: Sailmaker's Leave It All Behind
Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire
On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion
Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show
Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic
The Who Stream 50th Anniversary Footage From Hyde Park Show
Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Hands That Built The World
Scott Ian On This Week's Syfy Wire's Metal Crush
Charming Liars Release 'Disco Elvis' Video
Secret Of Boris Release 'Don't Mention Love' Video