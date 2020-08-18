Metallica have shared official video footage of their three song performance from The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM that took place last week.
The metal legends were on the program last Wednesday, August 12th, and in addition to the interview, they performed live from their HQ in San Rafael, Ca.
Watch the band play the Black Album classics "Wherever I May Roam" here and "The Unforgiven" here. Watch their performance of the "St Anger" track "All Within My Hands," featuring Avi Vinocur of Goodnight, Texas on background vocals, below::
Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show
Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Shared Online
Metallica To Rock Howard Stern Show, Streaming Full Munich Concert
Metallica Announce Their First Concert Of 2020
Metallica Share New Rehearsal Video For Classic Song
Metallica Preview S&M2 With 'Moth Into Flame' Video
Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show
Metallica's Lars Proud Of Production Choices Even Controversial Ones
Metallica Didn't Expect To Snare Controversy
Springsteen, Bob Weir, Lead All-Star Joe Strummer Tribute Event- Metallica Share Howard Stern Show Appearance Video- Seether Celebrating New Album With Livestream- more
Laura Wilde - Charmed + Dangerous
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Hands That Built The World
Singled Out: Sailmaker's Leave It All Behind
Springsteen, Bob Weir, Lead All-Star Joe Strummer Tribute Event
Metallica Share Howard Stern Show Appearance Video
Seether Celebrating New Album With Livestream Event
Pink Floyd Stream Performance Of 'Comfortably Numb'
Geoff Tate Unplugging For Livestream Event
Devildriver Release 'Nest Of Vipers' Video