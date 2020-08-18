Metallica Share Howard Stern Show Appearance Video

Metallica have shared official video footage of their three song performance from The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM that took place last week.

The metal legends were on the program last Wednesday, August 12th, and in addition to the interview, they performed live from their HQ in San Rafael, Ca.

Watch the band play the Black Album classics "Wherever I May Roam" here and "The Unforgiven" here. Watch their performance of the "St Anger" track "All Within My Hands," featuring Avi Vinocur of Goodnight, Texas on background vocals, below::





Related Stories

Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show

Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Shared Online

Metallica To Rock Howard Stern Show, Streaming Full Munich Concert

Metallica Announce Their First Concert Of 2020

Metallica Share New Rehearsal Video For Classic Song

Metallica Preview S&M2 With 'Moth Into Flame' Video

Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show

Metallica's Lars Proud Of Production Choices Even Controversial Ones

Metallica Didn't Expect To Snare Controversy

More Metallica News



