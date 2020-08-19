Corey Taylor Releases 'Black Eyes Blue' Video

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has released a music video for his new solo single "Black Eyes Blue", which was directed by DJay Brawner.
"Black Eyes Blue" is one of the tracks from Corey's forthcoming debut solo studio album "CMFT", which is scheduled to be released on October 2nd.
The previous video from the record, "CMFT Must Be Stopped" [feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie] , has reached 2.4 million views on YouTube. Watch the new clip below:
