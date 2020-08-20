Ad Infinitum Release 'Fire And Ice' Video

Ad Infinitum have released a music video for their track "Fire And Ice". The song comes from their debut album, "Chapter I: Monarchy."

They had this to say, "2020 started with its amount of disappointments. Our plans got cancelled and we were very sad that we couldn't present our debut album the way we initially wanted to.

"But in the end not being able to play live shows in front of an audience forced us to be more creative and to produce more content to share with the world! And that's what we did.

"'Fire and Ice' is the first result of this work. Other surprises will come later this year including a complete live show on October 9th!" Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Ad Infinitum Release New Song 'Live Before You Die'

More Ad Infinitum News



