Ad Infinitum Release 'Animals' Video

Ad Infinitum have released a music video for their brand new single "Animals". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Chapter II - Legacy," which arrives this Friday, October 29.
The group had this to say about the song, "The release of Chapter II - Legacy is just around the corner but before we unveil this second album, we have one more song to present.
"'Animals' is a powerful cinematic track that will transport you from Heaven to Hell and back. Would you exchange your humanity for immortality?" Watch the video below:
