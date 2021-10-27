.

Ad Infinitum Release 'Animals' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-27-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Single art

Ad Infinitum have released a music video for their brand new single "Animals". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Chapter II - Legacy," which arrives this Friday, October 29.

The group had this to say about the song, "The release of Chapter II - Legacy is just around the corner but before we unveil this second album, we have one more song to present.

"'Animals' is a powerful cinematic track that will transport you from Heaven to Hell and back. Would you exchange your humanity for immortality?" Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Ad Infinitum Release 'Animals' Video

Ad Infinitum Release 'Fire And Ice' Video

Ad Infinitum Release New Song 'Live Before You Die'

News > Ad Infinitum

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more

Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more

Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more

Reviews

The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness

Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa

Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago

Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate

Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything

advertisement
Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary

Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour

'Motley Crue's The Dirt: Declassified Z2 Comics Book Coming

Underoath Team Up With Ghostemane For 'Cycle'

All That Remains Announce 'The Fall of Ideals' Anniversary Tour

We Are Scientists Announce Come On Get Huffy Tour

Singled Out: The Man From Alphabet's Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Herbie Herbert