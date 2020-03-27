Ad Infinitum Release New Song 'Live Before You Die'

Ad Infinitum have released a lyric video for their brand new single, "Live Before You Die". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Chapter I: Monarchy," which is set to be released on April 3rd.

The group had the following to say about the new song, "We might not be able to hit the road to play our music due to the current situation but we are still able to make you headbang from home!

"Here's 'Live Before You Die' from our upcoming album Chapter I: Monarchy which will be released in one week! Are you ready?" Watch the video below:





