.

Ad Infinitum Release New Song 'Live Before You Die'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-27-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ad Infinitum

Ad Infinitum have released a lyric video for their brand new single, "Live Before You Die". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Chapter I: Monarchy," which is set to be released on April 3rd.

The group had the following to say about the new song, "We might not be able to hit the road to play our music due to the current situation but we are still able to make you headbang from home!

"Here's 'Live Before You Die' from our upcoming album Chapter I: Monarchy which will be released in one week! Are you ready?" Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Ad Infinitum Release New Song 'Live Before You Die'

More Ad Infinitum News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Rammstein Say Till Did Not Test Positive For Coronavirus- Roger Waters Postpones North American Tour- Def Leppard Share New Video and Delay Live Package- more


Reviews
Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

advertisement


Latest News
Rammstein Say Till Did Not Test Positive For Coronavirus

Roger Waters Postpones North American Tour

Def Leppard Share New Video and Delay Live Package

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Mourns Death Of His Sister

Rammstein's Till Lindemann Hospitalized With Covid-19

As I Lay Dying Release Charity Single 'Destruction Or Strength'

'Remembering Kenny Rogers' Special Premieres Tonight

Bowling For Soup Cover The Eagles' 'Already Gone'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.