Rock World Pay Tribute To Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali

Music stars from the rock community have shared their tributes to Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali, who passed away this past Thursday (August 20th) after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Former Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo wrote, "My hero, mentor, @QUIETRIOT brother @FrankieBanali is now resting in peace and pain free. I will post a follow up in days to come as try to process this unmeasurable loss."

Former Quiet Riot signer James Durbin shared, "Rest In Peace Frankie... The great gig in the sky just got a hell of a lot louder. No matter what, you always played with the intensity as if it would be your last. I can hear the sound of your signature laugh as I write this. I'll never forget that. My thoughts and prayers are with Regina, Ashley, Alex & Chuck. Fly on Thunderbird..."

Mike Portnoy wrote, "So saddened to hear of the passing of my drumming brother Frankie Banali. Not only a badass drummer but a sweetheart of a guy. He fought an incredibly brave battle against Cancer and his strength and dignity was truly inspiring...Rest In Peace my friend."

Jeff Scott Soto said, "With a VERY heavy heart I have to share one of the best humans has left us today, my dear friend Frankie Banali! Frankie had been battling pancreatic cancer for some time now, he fought the good fight until the last breath and now he suffers no more.

Frankie was one of those guys who from DAY ONE showed me respect and honor as a peer before we became lifelong friends. We toured together in 1986 (when Quiet Riot and Yngwie did some shows together) and my association with him has since been one with appreciation of calling him my friend!

"This is another that will take some time to accept, its one thing when your musical heroes die but another when someone who is simply your hero does! RIP my bro!"

Glenn Hughes wrote, "So very very sad that my brother Frankie Banali passed away last night ??Words cannot Express how I feel at this very moment. I met Frankie in 1981, when @pat_thrall and myself were preparing to make the Hughes/ Thrall album .We needed a drummer. Trust me, we got way more than a Drummer .

"He was always first to arrive at the rehearsal studio in Burbank, and first to arrive at United Western Studios, Hollywood, where we were making the record.

"Our relationship thrived throughout the years. There was no one more honorable, loyal , courageous , & committed to both music and friendships, than Frankie .

"He was always there for me , through it all , and never wavered .

Gabi and I send all our love & prayers to Regina and Ashley Banali"

Tracii Guns had this to say, "I don't know what to say. I loved this man. He along with Rudy and Kevin who are not only people I always felt or feel comfortable with and consider to be people I really trust but they are also my heroes and I admire their accomplishments and their human skills .

"This is a bad day for rock n roll music and the world. I played music with all three of these guys but never all at the same time. He fought cancer like the warrior he will always be remembered for being. I can only imagine what his family and closest friends are going through today and I wish them extra strength to deal with this tremendous grief . Fly High Frankie."

Great White said, "The entire Great White family sends its condolences to the family and bandmates of Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali. We will miss him dearly and treasure that we have his music to live on with us forever. Not only was Frankie an iconic drummer, but a dear friend and one of the good guys. Rest in peace, brother. "

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider wrote, "Wow. What a day. So sad to hear about the loss of @FrankieBanali. He fought hard until the end. His playing and rock 'n' roll spirit will live forever. A fellow New Yorker, Frankie was the real deal. RIP my friend.

"'Take me away from all this death.'"





