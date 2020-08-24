.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Not Launching Annual Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 08-24-2020

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Trans-Siberian Orchestra have confirmed that they will not be embarking on their annual North American tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The band had this to say, ""We waited as long as we could, hoping for months, that we would not have to make this sad announcement. Unfortunately, we are not going to be able to tour this holiday season.

"While all of us in TSO wanted to be able to hit the road this November, in the interest of public health and safety, we regrettably cannot move forward. The well-being of our fans, our crew, and of venue staff is of the utmost importance to us and, with that in mind, we must forgo touring during this pandemic.

"In a normal autumn, gearing up for tour, loading up the trucks, and making our way to rehearsal is the highlight of our year. It means that shortly thereafter, we are going to be in your city and doing what we love most, playing live for you.

"When we can all safely be together, we look forward to seeing you all again on tour. We hope you are all taking the necessary precautions to keep healthy.

"We thank you for your ongoing support of TSO. Be good and love one another."


