Trans-Siberian Orchestra Launching All New Show For Winter Tour

(Live Nation) This year, multi-platinum rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) kicks off a monumental winter tour on November 13th. The tour marks a triple celebration: 20 years of their beloved rock opera "THE LOST CHRISTMAS EVE," reaching their 20 millionth concertgoer, and surpassing a phenomenal $20 million donated to charity.

Presales for TSO fan club members begin on September 5 at 10 a.m. local time with additional presales starting September 12 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on sale is set to begin on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Beginning with the general on sale, special $49.99* tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last.

TSO remains true to the vision of their late founder, Paul O'Neill, by being one of rock's most generous bands. This year, the band will surpass a staggering $20 million donated to charity, a testament to their ongoing commitment to philanthropy. This generosity is fueled by their tradition of donating at least $1 from every ticket sold. That means with their 20 millionth fan attending a show on this tour, TSO will be hitting not just a concert attendance record, but a charitable milestone as well.

TSO's music director and lead guitarist, Al Pitrelli said, "When I was working on Lost Christmas Eve with Paul O'Neill, we talked a lot about time. He said that losing money or things wasn't as bad as losing time. Material losses can be recovered, but you can never get time back. That's why he always thought it was never too late to change. Never too late for forgiveness. People can make things right, forgive each other, and reconnect. The Lost Christmas Eve is about that hope: it's never too late for any of us."

This year's tour marks the grand return of "THE LOST CHRISTMAS EVE" to the stage for the first time since 2013. Expect an all-new, dazzling spectacle packed with pyrotechnics, lasers, and the incredible storytelling synonymous with TSO. The celebration continues with a high-energy second set featuring the group's greatest hits and fan favorites.



"THE LOST CHRISTMAS EVE" is a product of the imagination of and based on TSO's double-platinum CD of the same name. The plot is one that resonates with people deeply over the holiday season. Alone on Christmas Eve, a bitter old businessman wandered New York City. Once a rising star, he'd traded love, family, and joy for a life of solitude and regret. The tragic loss of his wife hardened his heart, pushing him away from his infant son and into decades of isolation. Then, a chance encounter with a mysterious girl led him to a life-altering phone call. His son, who he abandoned decades ago, was alive, a gentle soul caring for troubled newborns in a maternity ward. After seeking him out, the son gives a silent and forgiving gaze to his long-lost father. As they sit together, comforting innocent infants, a new reunited life together begins.

For fans who want to take the TSO magic at home, there's more good news. To commemorate its 20th anniversary, Rhino will be releasing special vinyl pressings of "The Lost Christmas Eve" hitting retail stores nationwide beginning September 13. These collector's editions come as 2-LP sets housed in stunning gatefold jackets with a deluxe 20-page book. Music lovers can choose from the standard black vinyl, cobalt, or crystal-clear vinyl pressings. For the ultimate collector's experience, fans can also head directly to the TSO store on September 13. There, they'll find an exclusive "The Lost Christmas Eve" vinyl package. This premium package boasts a sculpted embossed sparkly-foil gatefold jacket housed in a protective slipcase. Inside, fans will discover not only the 2LPs on "solar flare" colored vinyl, but also the deluxe 20-page book, plus an extra insert filled with exclusive content.

DATE - CITY - VENUE - SHOWTIME

Wed, Nov 13 - Council Bluffs IA - Mid-America Center - 7:00 PM

Wed, Nov 13 - Green Bay WI - Resch Center - 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Thu, Nov 14 - Des Moines IA - Wells Fargo Arena - 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov 15 - Fort Wayne IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - 7:00 PM

Sat, Nov 16 - Denver CO - Ball Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sat, Nov 16 - Toledo OH - Huntington Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sun, Nov 17 - Colorado Springs CO - Broadmoor World Arena - 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sun, Nov 17 - Erie PA - Erie Insurance Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

Wed, Nov 20 - Albany NY - MVP Arena - 7:30 PM

Wed, Nov 20 - Salt Lake City UT - Delta Center - 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Thu, Nov 21 - Boise ID - ExtraMile Arena - 7:00 PM

Thu, Nov 21 - State College PA - Bryce Jordan Center - 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov 22 - Spokane WA - Spokane Arena - 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov 22 - Youngstown OH - Covelli Centre - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sat, Nov 23 - Hershey PA - Giant Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sat, Nov 23 - Seattle WA - Climate Pledge Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sun, Nov 24 - Portland OR - Moda Center - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

Sun, Nov 24 - Wilkes-Barre PA - Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Wed, Nov 27 - Ottawa ON - Canadian Tire Centre - 7:30 PM

Wed, Nov 27 - Sacramento CA - Golden 1 Center - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov 29 - Las Vegas NV - Orleans Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Fri, Nov 29 - Manchester NH - SNHU Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

Sat, Nov 30 - Anaheim CA - Honda Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sat, Nov 30 - Worcester MA - DCU Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sun, Dec 1 - Phoenix AZ - Footprint Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sun, Dec 1 - Uncasville CT - Mohegan Sun Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Wed, Dec 4 - Austin TX - Moody Center - 7:00 PM

Wed, Dec 4 - Buffalo NY - KeyBank Center - 7:00 PM

Thu, Dec 5 - Bossier City LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena - 7:00 PM

Thu, Dec 5 - Charleston WV - Charleston Coliseum - 7:00 PM

Fri, Dec 6 - Cincinnati OH - Heritage Bank Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Fri, Dec 6 - Tulsa OK - BOK Center - 7:00 PM

Sat, Dec 7 - Dayton OH - Nutter Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sat, Dec 7 - Kansas City MO - T-Mobile Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sun, Dec 8 - Grand Rapids MI - Van Andel Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sun, Dec 8 - Little Rock AR - Simmons Bank Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Wed, Dec 11 - Birmingham AL - BJCC - 7:00 PM

Wed, Dec 11 - Nashville TN - Bridgestone Arena - 7:00 PM

Thu, Dec 12 - Columbia SC - Colonial Life Arena - 7:00 PM

Thu, Dec 12 - Jacksonville FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:00 PM

Fri, Dec 13 - Greenville SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Fri, Dec 13 - Sunrise FL - Amerant Bank Arena - 7:30 PM

Sat, Dec 14 - Charlotte NC - Spectrum Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sat, Dec 14 - Orlando FL - Kia Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Sun, Dec 15 - Atlanta GA - Gas South Arena - 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sun, Dec 15 - Tampa FL - Amalie Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Wed, Dec 18 - Raleigh NC - PNC Arena - 7:00 PM

Wed, Dec 18 - St Louis MO - Enterprise Center - 7:00 PM

Thu, Dec 19 - Charlottesville VA - John Paul Jones Arena - 7:00 PM

Thu, Dec 19 - Indianapolis IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - 7:00 PM

Fri, Dec 20 - Moline IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Fri, Dec 20 - Newark NJ - Prudential Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sat, Dec 21 - Pittsburgh PA - PPG Paints Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Sat, Dec 21 - St Paul MN - Xcel Energy Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sun, Dec 22 - Milwaukee WI - Fiserv Forum - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sun, Dec 22 - Philadelphia PA - Wells Fargo Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Mon, Dec 23 - Chicago IL - Allstate Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Mon, Dec 23 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Thu, Dec 26 - Columbus OH - Nationwide Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Thu, Dec 26 - Houston TX - Toyota Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Fri, Dec 27 - Cleveland OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Fri, Dec 27 - San Antonio TX - Frost Bank Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sat, Dec 28 - Dallas TX - American Airlines Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sat, Dec 28 - Detroit MI - Little Caesars Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Mon, Dec 30 - Oklahoma City OK - Paycom Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Mon, Dec 30 - Toronto ON - Scotiabank Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

* plus applicable taxes and fees except California, Colorado, Connecticut, New York, and Tennessee, where there will be a $69.99 All-In price.

