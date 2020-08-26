Scorpions Share Video Update About New Album Progress

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing an update on the progress of a new studio album. The follow-up to 2015's "Return To Forever" - which began with a series of writing sessions last year - began to take shape in recent months as the group entered a German studio during the early stages of the pandemic.
"We're working very hard on this one," says drummer Mikkey Dee in an August 23rd video. "It's amazing," adds singer Klaus Meine. "It's cool, it feels good, and we're making progress every other day."
Dee also posted a second update on August 26th, while the band were enjoying dinner at a restaurant after a long day's work as they begin a short break from the project.
"So, we will hook up in about a month, again, all of us" explains the drummer, "and then it's down to the dirty deed. But for now, we're done for a couple of weeks." Watch the video updates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Scorpions Announce 'Wind Of Change' 30th Anniversary Box Set
Scorpions Release First 'Sign Of Hope' Fan Video
Scorpions Announce Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates
Scorpions Going Old School With New Album
Motorhead And Scorpions Star Battled Covid-19
Scorpions Making Progress On New Album Amid Lockdown
Scorpions Call On Fans for 'Signs Of Hope' Video
Scorpions Give Fans 'Sign Of Hope' With New Song
Scorpions Stream World Wide Live Documentary
Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon Stars Among 99 Metal Stars In Benefit Song- Power Trip Frontman Riley Gale Dead At 35- Halestorm's Lzzy Hale To Host AXS TV's 'A Year In Music'- more
Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed
Singled Out: idle threat's Empty House
Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Sangre till Dawn
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Singled Out: United Shapes' Peppermint
Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon Stars Among 99 Metal Stars In Benefit Song
Power Trip Frontman Riley Gale Dead At 35
Halestorm's Lzzy Hale To Host AXS TV's 'A Year In Music'
Scorpions Share Video Update About New Album Progress
Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic 'See Emily Play'
The Distillers Announce Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Reissue
The Who Share 1970 Isle Of Wight Festival Footage
The Compulsions Announce 'Ferocious' New Album