America Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Remembering'

America have released a lyric video for their newly recorded song, "Remembering", which has been released as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebration.
The track will be included in the group's new 8-disc anniversary box set "Half Century", which is being released tomorrow (August 28th), and it will also appear on the band's new studio album next year.
The track was written by co-founder Gerry Beckley, who also produced and mixed the song with Jeff Larson. Beckley had this to say, "After 50 years together, this song is about the time spent looking back rather than looking forward...so much to be grateful for." Watch the lyric video below:
