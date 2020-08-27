America Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Remembering'

America have released a lyric video for their newly recorded song, "Remembering", which has been released as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebration.

The track will be included in the group's new 8-disc anniversary box set "Half Century", which is being released tomorrow (August 28th), and it will also appear on the band's new studio album next year.

The track was written by co-founder Gerry Beckley, who also produced and mixed the song with Jeff Larson. Beckley had this to say, "After 50 years together, this song is about the time spent looking back rather than looking forward...so much to be grateful for." Watch the lyric video below:





Related Stories

David Bowie's 'Young Americans' Set For 45th Anniversary Gold Vinyl Edition

Foo Fighters Cancel North American Van Tour

Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Rammstein Announce North American Stadium Tour Dates

Matchbox Twenty Reschedule North American Tour

Santana Shares Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Metal Supergroup BPMD Cover 'We're An American Band'

Tool Officially Cancel North American Tour

Rammstein Postpone American Stadium Tour

More America News



