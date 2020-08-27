Killswitch Engage Expand Debut Album For Anniversary Reissue

Killswitch Engage are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, by releasing the record on vinyl for the very first time, and expanding it with four bonus tracks.
The bonus tracks from the band's 1999 demo. The special reissue will be hitting stores on October 9th and will be offered in two color versions: Clear with Mint Splatter and a Coke Bottle Clear/Olive Green split.
"I had a lot of fun taking this artwork apart and putting it back together," says Mike D. "I especially had a good time searching through all the old photos and reminiscing. It was a simpler time in 2000 and the 'hunger' in the music still shines through to this day."
"I wrote lyrics and did vocals for this album in a handful of days," explains singer Jesse Leach. "From what I can I recall, it was raw, emotive, and filled with a certain cathartic power. This was us at our most primal and most stripped down stage. This was the beginning and still holds the core of what I believe to be the heart of what this band still is deep inside."
He finishes, "I am honored and privileged to be a part of this album. Before any big labels, world tours, and even the term 'metalcore,' it was just us four guys playing metal steeped in hardcore roots. We had no regard for a career, ambition, or any thought of longevity or legacy." See the tracklisting below:
SIDE 1:
"Temple From The Within"
"Vide Infra"
"Irreversal"
"Rusted Embrace"
"Prelude"
"Soilborn"
SIDE 2:
"Numb Sickened Eyes"
"In The Unblind"
"One Last Sunset"
'Prelude" (Bonus 1999 Demo)
"Soilborn" (Bonus 1999 Demo)
"Vide Infra" (Bonus 1999 Demo)
"In The Unblind" (Bonus 1999 Demo)
Killswitch Engage Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary
Killswitch Engage Plot New Atonement Tour Dates
Killswitch Engage Unplug For Quarantine Video
Killswitch Engage Release B-Sides Collection For Covid-19 Relief
Killswitch Engage Medical Issue Was A Blessing In Disguise 2019 In Review
Killswitch Engage Recruit Howard Jones' Light the Torch For Tour
Jasta Stream New Song Featuring Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach
Killswitch Engage Announce North American Tour
Killswitch Engage Medical Issue Was A Blessing In Disguise
Slayer Members Working On New Project- Eric Clapton Teams with Latin Musician To Reimagine Classic Song- Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends- Van Halen- more
Singled Out: Eternal Frequency's Parasite
Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed
Singled Out: idle threat's Empty House
Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Sangre till Dawn
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Slayer Members Working On New Project
Eric Clapton Teams with Latin Musician To Reimagine Classic Song
Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends
Eddie Van Halen's 'Eruption' Given Bass Makeover By Song
Singled Out: Eternal Frequency's Parasite
Killswitch Engage Expand Debut Album For Anniversary Reissue
America Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Remembering'
Dregg Streaming New Song 'I'm Done'