Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends

Ronnie James Dio's widow and manager Wendy says that despite what fans may have read in the media, her late husband and Ozzy Osbourne were always friends.

Dio replaced Ozzy in Black Sabbath in 1979 and they went on to release their acclaimed classics "Heaven and Hell" and "Mob Rules". Wendy was asked about the differenced between the Ozzy and Dio eras of the band during an appearance on Syfy Wire's Metal Crush.

She responded, "I think it was two different Sabbaths and both are wonderful, both of them are fantastic. The Ozzy one, he was one of the best frontmen that you could have in its day, an unbelievable frontman. The songs, everything they did with Paranoid, and stuff was amazing.

"When Ronnie came into the band it became more melodic in a totally different way. It gave the band a little bit more to expand on their music. You can't say one was better than the other. You have to have the whole picture. There is a lot of stuff in the press about it, but Ozzy and Ronnie were always friends." Stream the full interview here.





