2024 Bowl For Ronnie (James Dio) Event Announced

(Adrenaline) The Annual BOWL FOR RONNIE Celebrity Bowling Party, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, is set for Thursday, November 14, 2024. The event, to be held at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California, will once again be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's 103 Faction Talk channel. BOWL FOR RONNIE will feature a celebrity bowling tournament and a raffle drawing for prizes and memorabilia. Last year's bowling event sold out well in advance and brought in more than $80,000 for the cancer charity, now in its 15th year of raising awareness and much-needed funding for cancer research.
The evening of fun, food, and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies kicks off at 6:30 PM with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests. Previous BOWL FOR RONNIE events have brought together entertainers and artists such as Jack Black & Kyle Gass (Tenacious D); Phil Buckman and Brett Scallions of Fuel; John Bush (Armored Saint); Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath); Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses), Fred Coury (Cinderella), Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders); Phil Demmel (Violence, Machine Head), Lita Ford; Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Jesse Hughes and Jennie Vee of Eagles of Death Metal; Terry Ilous (XYZ, Great White), Steve Lukather of Toto; Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (Ozzy Osbourne), Richie Sambora, Brian Tichy (Whitesnake), Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning) and Brent Woods (Chevy Metal, Sebastian Bach).
Last year's celebrity competition was the scene of strong competition, culminating with Eddie Trunk's team recapturing 1st Place among the celebrity teams. This year's celebrity bowlers will be announced shortly in addition to an eBay auction for a place on Eddie Trunk's celebrity team.
