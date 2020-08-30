The Rolling Stones Share New Scarlet Remix

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are sharing a new remix of their latest single, "Scarlet", that was done by the band The Killers and producer Jacques Lu Cont.

The version follows a War On Drugs remix as the second update of the recently-released original version – which also features Jimmy Page and will be featured on the September 4 series of reissues of their 1973 album, "Goats Head Soup."

"My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session," says Keith Richards of "Scarlet." "They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren't actually cutting it as a track; it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a lineup like that, you know, we better use it."

"I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie's basement studio," recalls Mick Jagger. "It was a great session."

"Goats Head Soup 2020" will be available in multiple configurations, including four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions, Deluxe 2CD and 2LP versions, and single CD, vinyl and cassette packages.

The 4-disc Super Deluxe box set delivers 35 tracks on three CDs and one Blu-ray disc (Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1); included are the new stereo album mix – sourced from the original session files; rarities, alternative mixes and three previously-unreleased tracks; videos for "Dancing With Mr. D", "Silver Train" and "Angie"; and, "The Brussels Affair", a 15-track live set recorded in a memorable show in Belgium on the autumn 1973 tour that followed the album's late August release.

The 4 discs are housed in the boxset alongside a 120 page book with an array of photos and three essays on the album, the era and its legacy, and 4 x 1973 reproduction tour posters, rolled up within the packaging to avoid creases. here.

