Baroness Announce Full Album Performance Livestream

Baroness have announced that they will be performing their 2019 album "Gold & Grey" in full for the very first time during a special streaming event next month.

The concert will stream live from Long Island City's Culture Lab LIC at The Plaxall Gallery on September 10th at 8 pm Eastern and fans can purchase tickets here.

Tickets will entitle fans to "unlimited viewing for 48 hours beginning at the time of redemption. The concert is available throughout the weekend, ending at 11:59 pm Eastern on Sunday, Sept. 13," according to the announcement.

"The process of recreating the soundscape of Gold & Grey for a live setting has been fun and inspiring to us as we forward to new musical territories," says guitarist Gina Gleason. "We're excited to share this experience with everyone!"





Related Stories

Against Me! And Baroness Cancel Tour

Baroness Practice Social Distancing With 'Tourniquet'

Baroness And Against Me Announce North American Tour

Baroness Release 'Borderlines' Video

More Baroness News



