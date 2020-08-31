Neal Morse Shares New Song 'Building A Wall'

Neal Morse has released a lyric video for his new song "Building A Wall." The track is the third single from his forthcoming concept album, "Sola Gratia," which is set to be released on September 11th.

He had this to say about the song, "This song sounds like a political commentary, but really it is not. I wrote this thinking about the apostle Paul being at Stephen's trial and also about the wall of separation at that time between the Jews and the Gentiles. Very biblical stuff.

"But, people can take it however they would like... My thought is that many times we humans desire to divide and separate, but God is looking to join all things together in one with him. How's that for a quote for a rather heavy rock song!

"Oh, by the way... I played drums on this one! :-)" Watch the lyric video below:





