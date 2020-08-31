Queen and Adam Lambert Release 'The Show Must Go On' Video

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert are sharing video of a performance of "The Show Must Go On," ahead of its inclusion on the October 2 release of their first live album, "Live Around The World."
Footage of the track from 1991's "Innuendo" was captured on July 4, 2018 during the second of the band's two sold-out shows at London's 02 Arena, just one of several locations around the world featured on the package.
"When we couldn't tour this year, we wanted to give the fans something in place of that, and a live album just felt right," explains Lambert. "It's the first time we have released an album together, and we have had a lot of fun putting it together, picking out favorite performances over the past seven years."
"Live Around The World" will be available in multiple formats, including CD, CD+DVD, CD+Blu-ray and vinyl versions, with the DVD and Blu-ray featuring extra performance footage which includes a Roger Taylor "Drum Battle" with drummer son Rufus Taylor, and the Brian May "Last Horizon" guitar solo.
All formats include the band's entire 22-minute Fire Fight Australia appearance in which they performed Queen's original history-making 1985 Live Aid set in full, as recreated for the 2018 biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody." here.
