Dance Gavin Dance Announce Special Streaming Event

Dance Gavin Dance have announced that they will be playing a special global streaming event dubbed "Tree City Sessions Volume 2", that is being produced by Danny Wimmer Presents.

The vent will be taking place live from the Sacramento Tower Bridge in their hometown on Saturday, December 19th At 4pm PST/7pm EST, and will feature a set list voted on by their fans.

Frontman Tilian Pearson had this to say, "We are poised to step up to the challenge of playing a fully fan-voted set, and it is an honor to be able to shut down traffic in the middle of the city to do it."



Mike Testa, President & CEO of Visit Sacramento, added, "Sacramento has a deep history of prominent bands that call our city home and we're excited to add Dance Gavin Dance to that list.

"You can tell by their heartfelt words, and their energetic performance, that they love their hometown as much as we do and we're proud to showcase them on the region's most notable landmark, the Tower Bridge."

Tickets are available here and a trailer for the special event can be seen below:

Related Stories

Dance Gavin Dance Get Animated For 'One In A Million'

Dance Gavin Dance Release 'Prisoner' Video and Announce Album

Singled Out: Kurt Travis (Ex-Dance Gavin Dance, A Lot Like Birds)

Ex-Dance Gavin Dance Frontman Kurt Travis Streams New Song

We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Dance Gavin Dance's Swanfest

Underoath and Dance Gavin Dance Announce Fall Tour

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more





More Dance Gavin Dance News



