Dance Gavin Dance Unleash 'War Machine' Visualizer

10-25-2023

(Cosa Nostra) Dance Gavin Dance have dropped brand new standalone single called "War Machine" the track can be streamed online and is accompanied by an official visualizer.

"War Machine" follows previously released standalone single, "The Ghost of Billy Royalton", which the band released on the eve of their hugely successful, mostly sold-out Jackpot Juicer headline tour as a tribute to their late bassist and dear friend, Tim Feerick, who tragically passed away last year.

Rejecting tired formulas at every step, Dance Gavin Dance merge progressive rock and post-hardcore with thick groove, brilliantly combining experimental music with hooks and a warped sense of humor. The group has amassed over 1.6 billion global streams, and 1.4 million album equivalent units sold across their catalog in the US alone. With hundreds of thousands of rabid fans engaged with Dance Gavin Dance on socials and their very own festival event, Swanfest, which sold out both its inaugural edition in 2019, its triumphant, post-pandemic return in 2022 in the band's hometown of Sacramento last April and it's first ever East Coast iteration earlier this month, it all amounts to a full force band facing a mainstream that has overlooked them for too long.

As the undeniable statistics keep mounting up, the fact becomes more and more clear that Dance Gavin Dance are becoming one of this generation's most popular and enduring forces from the world of heavy music. As Pollstar put it "Sacramento, Calif.-based Dance Gavin Dance is not just any band."

