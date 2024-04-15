Dance Gavin Dance Part Ways With Frontman Tilian Pearson

Dance Gavin Dance took to social media to share the news that they have parted ways with frontman Tilian Pearson after being unable to reconcile undisclosed "situations internally".
The band stated, "Dance Gavin Dance has always attempted to reconcile situations internally. But, after much consideration, we have as a collective decided to say farewell to our long time member and friend, Tilian. We wish him luck, along with our support and respect for his future endeavors in music and life.
"We thank him for his years of friendship and contribution during his time in Dance Gavin Dance. As people grow and change, creative differences can arise and life paths and goals may no longer align. We want to thank you for your support over the past two decades.
"We are truly grateful that we can continue to play music as a career and we are excited to move forward with this new era for the band.
"Will, Matt, Jon, and Andrew"
