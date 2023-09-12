Couple Get Married in Mosh Pit At Dance Gavin Dance Show

(CN) A local Dallas, TX couple took "tying the knot" to a whole new level this weekend when they were married in the middle of the mosh pit at the sold-out Dance Gavin Dance show on Saturday night.
During the band's performance of the couple's favourite song "Count Bassy", Hunter and Kayla, the happy couple, accompanied by an ordained minister, said their vows in the midst of the packed crowd of nearly 4000 people at the The Factory in Deep Ellum.
Photographer, Zach Burns (@zachxburns on Instagram), happened to notice what was happening and captured the couple during their nuptials and then again as newly weds, just after the show.
When asked about their awesome choice of wedding backdrop, Hunter shared, "When we first started dating, I introduced Kayla to Dance Gavin Dance and she fell in love with them. Our favourite song is "Count Bassy" so we were hoping they would play it. When it started we freaked out and got our minister ready to go and we said "I do" to the chorus and it was perfect. Best night of our lives"
