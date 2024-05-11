Dance Gavin Dance Begin New Era With Two New Songs

Dance Gavin Dance have released two brand new singles called "Straight From The Heart" and "Speed Demon", which run back-to-back to soundtrack the epic music video accompanying the release.

Vocalist/Guitarist Andrew Wells had this to say about the new song and the new era for the band that they begin, "Dance Gavin Dance has seen the highest peaks and the lowest valleys and has persevered to deliver enigmatic and un-replicable music for nearly 19 years. The core of the band has always been at the head, with Will, Matt, and Jon making the art that they want to make, without exception.

"This new era of DGD provides an opportunity to break fresh ground in experimentation and collaboration while keeping the band's spirit thriving better than ever.

"Our latest singles, 'Straight From The Heart' and 'Speed Demon,' encapsulate the full-throttle, no-holds-barred attitude the band's current lineup embodies.

Related Stories

Dance Gavin Dance Part Ways With Frontman Tilian Pearson

Dance Gavin Dance Unleash 'War Machine' Visualizer

Couple Get Married in Mosh Pit At Dance Gavin Dance Show

Gunship Recruit Gavin Rossdale and Carpenter Brut For 'DooM Dance'

News > Dance Gavin Dance