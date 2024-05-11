.

Dance Gavin Dance Begin New Era With Two New Songs

05-11-2024
Dance Gavin Dance Begin New Era With Two New Songs

Dance Gavin Dance have released two brand new singles called "Straight From The Heart" and "Speed Demon", which run back-to-back to soundtrack the epic music video accompanying the release.

Vocalist/Guitarist Andrew Wells had this to say about the new song and the new era for the band that they begin, "Dance Gavin Dance has seen the highest peaks and the lowest valleys and has persevered to deliver enigmatic and un-replicable music for nearly 19 years. The core of the band has always been at the head, with Will, Matt, and Jon making the art that they want to make, without exception.

"This new era of DGD provides an opportunity to break fresh ground in experimentation and collaboration while keeping the band's spirit thriving better than ever.

"Our latest singles, 'Straight From The Heart' and 'Speed Demon,' encapsulate the full-throttle, no-holds-barred attitude the band's current lineup embodies.

Related Stories
Dance Gavin Dance Begin New Era With Two New Songs

Dance Gavin Dance Part Ways With Frontman Tilian Pearson

Dance Gavin Dance Unleash 'War Machine' Visualizer

Couple Get Married in Mosh Pit At Dance Gavin Dance Show

Gunship Recruit Gavin Rossdale and Carpenter Brut For 'DooM Dance'

News > Dance Gavin Dance

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Alex Lifeson On Likelihood Of Rush Reunion- Jimmy Page Pays Tribute To Steve Albini- Metallica Share Full Elton John Tribute- more

Robert Plant Revisits Led Zeppelin Classics For Wolverhampton Wanderers- Bad Wolves Recruit Chris Daughtry For 'Hunger For Life'- more

Day In Country

Carly Pearce Continues Through The Lens Series With New Song 'Fault Line'- Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Beautiful As You'- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1

Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More

Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater

Latest News

Alex Lifeson On Likelihood Of Rush Reunion

Watch Slipknot's 25 Years Later Video Recapping Special Shows

Stream Fitz and The Tantrums' New Song 'No Goodbyes (Friends Forever)'

Riot (V) Release 'Mean Streets' Video As New Album Arrives

Carmine Appice Recruits All-Star Lineup For New Cactus Album

Valley Begin New Era With 'When You Know Someone'

Jimmy Page Pays Tribute To Steve Albini

Metallica Share Full Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Performance