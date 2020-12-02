Metallica, Mastodon, Corey Taylor Lead Alice In Chains Tribute

Metallica, Korn, Mastodon, and Corey Taylor were among the all-star musicians who paid tribute to Alice In Chains for his year's Museum Of Pop Culture (MoPOP) Founders Award.

The special event features a variety of artists performing Alice in Chains songs and some of the highlights included Metallica playing "Would?) (also played by Korn), "Man In The Box" rocked by a supergroup featuring Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Chris Cheney, and Mastodon delivering "Again".

Video from the full event has been shared online. Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell had this to say about the special honor, "It feels truly special to receive the MoPOP Founders Award in our home town of Seattle.

"It's also humbling to be joined by so many of our friends, peers and heroes to rock some AIC tunes. Music has the power to unite, heal and inspire. It is all of ours.

"Let's continue to create and celebrate that which feeds the soul. Rawk on!" Watch the full event below:

