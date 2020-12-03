Queen and Adam Lambert Share 'Don't Stop Me Now' Fan Video

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert are sharing a Fan Video version of a 2016 performance of "Don't Stop Me Now," featuring a soundtrack of the song from the recently released concert recording, "Live Around The World."
While the clip presents fan-submitted images from their live shows, the group were recorded delivering the 1978 classic during an appearance at the Rock In Rio festival in Lisbon, Portugal.
"Thank you for sharing all your Queen + Adam Lambert Memories!," says the band. "This is your story. Although we are apart, we can be Live Around The World."
The new live set presents a compilation of concert highlights from over 200 shows they have performed on world tours from 2014 to 2020.
Queen and Lambert topped the UK charts with their first concert recording, "Live Around The World"; the feat earned the pairing their first-ever No. 1 album together and marked Queen's first in 25 years and 10th overall. Watch the video here.
