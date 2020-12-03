Whitesnake Stream 'Yours For The Asking' Video

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video for the track, "Yours For The Asking", from the recently-released collection, "Love Songs." The compilation mixes hits and deep tracks that were originally released between 1987 and 2011.
Originally recorded during sessions for singer David Coverdale's 2000 solo effort, "Into The Light", the tune is one of two previously-unreleased songs featured on the project.
Available in multiple formats, "Love Songs" follows "The Rock Album" as the second phase of Whitesnake's "Red, White and Blues Trilogy." The band's most recent studio record is 2019's "Flesh & Blood"; the set was a top 10 album in several European countries upon its release last year. Watch the video here.
