Deftones Share Robert Smith Remix Of 'Teenager'

White Pony/Black Pony cover art White Pony/Black Pony cover art

Deftones are streaming a special remix of their song "Teenager" that was done by the legendary The Cure frontman Robert Smith and comes from the "Black Stallion" companion disc to their forthcoming "White Pony" 20th anniversary edition that will be hitting stores on December 11th.



Warner Records had this to say about the remix: "The Cure front man blesses the ethereal 'Teenager' with a beautifully minimalist approach, adding his inimitable touch to the White Pony dreamscape.

"It fulfills the promise of this bucket list collaboration for fans, and extends the longstanding admiration and mutual respect between Smith and Deftones.

"He notably invited the band to perform at The Cure's 2019 Pasadena Daydream Festival, while Deftones famously paid tribute to The Cure with an immersive cover of 'If Only Tonight We Could Sleep' captured for the 2004 MTV Icon: The Cure, and included on B-Sides & Rarities a year later. " Check out the remix below:

