Chino Moreno's Crosses Announce New Album With Invisible Hand Video

08-04-2023

(Warner) Crosses -Chino Moreno (Deftones) and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez - release their new single "Invisible Hand." It's the introduction to the duo's anticipated new album Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., due October 13th with notable features from EL-P and Robert Smith. Along with the track comes a new music video and the announcement of a string of U.S. shows. Tickets for the live dates go on sale Tuesday August 8th 10am local time.

For the "Invisible Hand" video, Moreno and Lopez choose striking imagery to reflect the song's energy. The clip begins with a woman and child sitting across from each other in an interrogation room and continues to unfold in signature cinematic fashion.

"When we started working on Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., there was so much more light coming in my life, for numerous reasons. There's a lot more optimism. Even the darker themes are more romanticized and not coming from a place of despair." says Chino Moreno on the making of the album.

The arrival of Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. will follow the band's critically acclaimed EP PERMANENT.RADIANT, which recently received a new spin on the duo's PERMANENT.RADIANT.REMIXED. The reimagined release contained remixes from a noteworthy list of electronic innovators including Hudson Mohawke, suicideyear, AWAY, and Machinedrum.

With "Invisible Hand," Moreno and Lopez embark upon a new chapter filled with merciless creations as they continue making music without compromise.

LIVE DATES:
11/13 - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery - Los Angeles, CA
11/14- Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery - Los Angeles, CA
11/18 - Darker Waves Festival - Huntington Beach, CA
11/28 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY
12/4 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

