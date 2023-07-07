Deftones Offshoot Crosses Stream PERMANENT.RADIANT.REMIXED EP

EP cover art

(Warner) Crosses - the duo made up of Deftones' Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez - unleash their newly reinvented PERMANENT.RADIANT.REMIXED EP.

Boasting remixes from electronic innovators such as Hudson Mohawke, Suicideyear, Machinedrum and AWAY, this bold new take on the EP elevates the project to new heights.

Sensation," the EP opener, gets a makeover courtesy of suicideyear, "Vivien," booming original is dismantled by AWAY. On "Day One," Machinedrum converts the original into sparkling drum & bass euphoria. Also included is Street Fever's remix of "Holier," Hudson Mohawke's thrilling twist of "Procession," and DJ Tony G and Ern "Dogg" Medina In a Daize Mix reimagine "Cadavre Exquis."

Crosses formed in 2011 and released their self-titled debut album three years later. They recently returned after a seven-year hiatus with a surprise cover of Q Lazzarus's cult classic "Goodbye Horses." Now with PERMANENT.RADIANT.REMIXED, Moreno and Lopez offer fresh and fiery takes on their potent, powerful music.

PERMANENT.RADIANT REMIXED TRACKLIST:

Sensation (Suicideyear Remix)

Vivien (AWAY Remix)

Cadavre Exquis (DJ Tony G and Ern "Dogg" Medina In a Daize Mix)

Day One (Machinedrum Remix)

Holier (Street Fever Remix)

Procession (Hudson Mohawke Remix)

Related Stories

Jessie Ware Announces North American Tour

Chino Moreno's Crosses Cover George Michael's One More Try

Chino Moreno's Crosses Surprise Releases First Song In Six Years

More Crosses News