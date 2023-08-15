Event poster

Deftones Announce 4th Annual Dia De Los Deftones

(Warner) Deftones share the details for their fourth annual Dia De Los Deftones set for Saturday Nov. 4 at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Headlined, hosted, and curated by Deftones, the all-ages festival lineup also features 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri, Rile, and Capra.



Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18th at 10:00 AM PST at Ticketmaster.com. Deftones' Artist Presale will run Wednesday, August 16th at 10:00 AM to Thursday, August 17th at 10:00 PM PST. Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Padres, and local radio pre-sales will all run Thursday, August 17th only from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM PST.



On its two stages, Dia De Los Deftones showcases artists across the spectrum of culture, encompassing hip-hop, electronic, indie, alternative, and metal. Inviting complete immersion and an inimitable experience, its concourse comprises art installations, local vendors, exclusive merchandise, and more. After three prior installments, it has emerged as a celebrated annual tradition for Deftones and the greater Southern California community.



In November 2022, the critically lauded alternative-rock band sold out the festival with a diverse lineup that included Turnstile, Freddie Gibbs, Phantogram, Cold Gawd and more. Most importantly, it brought fans together from all over the world and all walks of life.



Dia De Los Deftones also caps off a milestone 2023 for Deftones. This year, they celebrated the 20TH Anniversary Edition of their seminal self-titled fourth full-length LP, Deftones, with a limited-edition vinyl release and merch capsule. The band also teamed up with Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Stray Rats to create a capsule collection inspired by the first decade of the bands career heralded with a surprise show at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY and an exhibit of original artwork and memorabilia at Heaven's Fairfax store in Los Angeles. Vogue attested, "Deftones has reached a whole new generation of listeners."



The band has released eight studio albums, including their most recent LP Ohms, which was released in September of 2020, bowed at #5 on the Billboard Top 200 and marked the sixth consecutive Top 10 debut and fourth Top 5 entry from the band. To date, Deftones have been streamed 3 billion times and sold over 10 million albums globally.

