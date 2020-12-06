Monsters Of Rock Celebrate Randy Rhoads With Special

Show promo Show promo

Monsters Of Rock are broadcasting a special episode this weekend that celebrates what would have been the 64th birthday of late Ozzy Osbourne guitar legend Randy Rhoads.

The special is hosted by Randy's friend and former Blizzard of Ozz and Quiet Riot bandmate Rudy Sarzo, who had this to say, "Randy Rhoads was my mentor and bandmate in both Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne. Being able to play a couple hours of his music while talking with his siblings on his birthday is mind-blowing.

"We are SO excited to bring this very special episode to the fans. Randy's musical compositions and guitar mastery are a constant source of inspiration to generations of musicians.

"It's a blessing to celebrate and share my unforgettable memories of Randy along with his siblings Kathy and Kelle Rhoads with you." The special will air at the following times:



- Sunday, December 6 - 4 PM - Midnight, PST

- Tuesday, December 8 - 8 PM - Midnight, PST

Tune in here.

Related Stories

Zakk Wylde Pays Tribute To Randy Rhoads

Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Stolen Randy Rhoads Gear Reward Offer

Some Randy Rhoads Items Found In Dumpster

Ozzy Osbourne Offers Reward For Stolen Randy Rhoads Gear

Randy Rhoads Music Gear Stolen

Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On How Randy Rhoads Changed Him

Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads

Black Sabbath Legend Added To Randy Rhoads Tribute Event





More Randy Rhoads News



