Monsters Of Rock Celebrate Randy Rhoads With Special

Monsters Of Rock are broadcasting a special episode this weekend that celebrates what would have been the 64th birthday of late Ozzy Osbourne guitar legend Randy Rhoads.
The special is hosted by Randy's friend and former Blizzard of Ozz and Quiet Riot bandmate Rudy Sarzo, who had this to say, "Randy Rhoads was my mentor and bandmate in both Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne. Being able to play a couple hours of his music while talking with his siblings on his birthday is mind-blowing.
"We are SO excited to bring this very special episode to the fans. Randy's musical compositions and guitar mastery are a constant source of inspiration to generations of musicians.
"It's a blessing to celebrate and share my unforgettable memories of Randy along with his siblings Kathy and Kelle Rhoads with you." The special will air at the following times:
- Sunday, December 6 - 4 PM - Midnight, PST
- Tuesday, December 8 - 8 PM - Midnight, PST
Tune in here.
