Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love

Wolfgang Van Halen is amazed by the outpouring of love and support he has received from other music artists following the release of his first Mammoth WVH single "Distance".

He spoke about the reaction from the music community during an interview on Los Angeles radio station KLOS. He said, "To the point where I can't even keep up with it.

"I've never had this, with just texts and social media. I used to be able to read everything, and now I can't. So much falls to the wayside that I might not even be aware who's reaching out to me.

"It's an outpouring of love like I've never seen before. It's incredible. I've never been able to go on my phone before and see an overwhelming amount of positive things said about me, which is pretty crazy."

On the other hand, Wolfgang has faced his share on online criticism, but he shrugs it off. He said, "It's funny, 'cause you've gotta think about where those people are in their lives to be able to be so comfortable saying such horrible things that it's, like, 'Man, you know what? They're probably going through a lot right now. It's best to just let it roll off my back.'" Check out the full interview here.

