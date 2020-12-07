.

Cavo 'Lead On' With New Music Video

Keavin Wiggins | 12-07-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cavo 'Lead On' With New Music VideoSingle art courtesy TLG

St. Louis, MO heavy alt rockers Cavo have released a music video for their new single "Lead On". The track comes from their forthcoming studio album.

The new record, which will be entitled "Under Bridges, Bright Nights, and Thieves," will also include the band's previous single "Muscle Memory" and is due in 2021.

Casey Walker had this to say about the new song, "'Lead On' is a song about questioning the path we are all being led down. There's too much at stake in this world to just blindly accept what happens next. It's a song about looking for the right path to the light." Watch the video below:




Related Stories


Cavo 'Lead On' With New Music Video



More Cavo News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Unreleased Van Halen Material Won't Be Released Soon- Metallica's 'Sad But True' Reimagined By The Hu- Gemini Syndrome Return With 'Reintegration'- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul

The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party

Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition

On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince

Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go

advertisement
Latest News

Unreleased Van Halen Material Won't Be Released Soon

Metallica's 'Sad But True' Reimagined By The Hu

Gemini Syndrome Return With 'Reintegration'

Architects Release 'Black Lungs' Video

All Time Low Revisits Monsters With Demi Lovato And blackbear

Art Of Shock Cover King Diamond's No Presents For Christmas

Brian Eno's Rams: Original Soundtrack Album Getting Limited CD Release

Cavo 'Lead On' With New Music Video