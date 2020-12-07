Cavo 'Lead On' With New Music Video

St. Louis, MO heavy alt rockers Cavo have released a music video for their new single "Lead On". The track comes from their forthcoming studio album.

The new record, which will be entitled "Under Bridges, Bright Nights, and Thieves," will also include the band's previous single "Muscle Memory" and is due in 2021.

Casey Walker had this to say about the new song, "'Lead On' is a song about questioning the path we are all being led down. There's too much at stake in this world to just blindly accept what happens next. It's a song about looking for the right path to the light." Watch the video below:

