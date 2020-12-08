Singled Out: Silver Cave's Skullbash

OH heavy rockers Silver Cave have returned with a brand new single called "Skullbash" and to celebrate we have asked Trent Rowland to tell us about the explosive new track. Here is the story:
I wrote "Skullbash" in my apartment during my college years. Quite a few years ago now. It was a time when I had felt particularly alone and unable to deal with my own thoughts. It was a time when I had too often let my more dubious instincts run amok in my head. It is in moments like these that I often feel most compelled to write, as writing is the best coping mechanism for my darkness. I write, and I feel better.
"Skullbash" is a song about reveling in the pain that you create in your mind, and one's ability to cling to that pain that feels so familiar to them. If you lose it, you feel as though you are losing something that defines you, even if it is negative. You feel as though letting go of that pain will numb you to your own feelings. After all, you cannot silence your feelings, and it is easy to fear the act of attacking them.
I still struggle with this in my life. I am proud of the work of art that I have created from this struggle, but it continues to be a battle.
But that's what processing emotion truly looks like: you cannot simply speak about something troubling you and expect it to be gone. Just like writing a song won't erase how you may have hurt someone or yourself. However, writing this song gave me solace in that moment, and talking about it now is giving me solace in this one.
My sincere hope is that it can give someone else solace for a moment. That is why I share my heart. This, as well as every song I write, is my heart.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Singled Out: Silver Cave's Racing Down Rosedale
AC/DC Remain At No. 1 For Third Week On Album Chart- Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Livestream Benefit- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- David Bowie- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
AC/DC Remain At No. 1 For Third Week On Album Chart
Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Livestream Benefit
Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV
David Bowie Rarity Performance Streaming Online
Iggy and the Stooges Box Set Coming This Month
Deacon Blue Share Riding On The Tide Of Love Lyric Video
Frozen Soul Release 'Wraith Of Death' Video
Rita Wilson Shares 'Pray For Peace'