Singled Out: Silver Cave's Skullbash

OH heavy rockers Silver Cave have returned with a brand new single called "Skullbash" and to celebrate we have asked Trent Rowland to tell us about the explosive new track. Here is the story:

I wrote "Skullbash" in my apartment during my college years. Quite a few years ago now. It was a time when I had felt particularly alone and unable to deal with my own thoughts. It was a time when I had too often let my more dubious instincts run amok in my head. It is in moments like these that I often feel most compelled to write, as writing is the best coping mechanism for my darkness. I write, and I feel better.

"Skullbash" is a song about reveling in the pain that you create in your mind, and one's ability to cling to that pain that feels so familiar to them. If you lose it, you feel as though you are losing something that defines you, even if it is negative. You feel as though letting go of that pain will numb you to your own feelings. After all, you cannot silence your feelings, and it is easy to fear the act of attacking them.

I still struggle with this in my life. I am proud of the work of art that I have created from this struggle, but it continues to be a battle.

But that's what processing emotion truly looks like: you cannot simply speak about something troubling you and expect it to be gone. Just like writing a song won't erase how you may have hurt someone or yourself. However, writing this song gave me solace in that moment, and talking about it now is giving me solace in this one.

My sincere hope is that it can give someone else solace for a moment. That is why I share my heart. This, as well as every song I write, is my heart.

