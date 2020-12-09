Every Time I Die have shared two brand new tracks, "A Colossal Wreck" and "Desperate Pleasures", which comes from their forthcoming ninth studio album.
The tracks were produced and mixed by Will Putney (Body Count, Kublai Khan, The Ghost Inside), and frontman Keith Buckley says that the songs are "two sides of the same reactionary coin.
"While 'A Colossal Wreck' looks around at the current state of the world and says 'life is a punishment and only the worst of us thrive,' 'Desperate Pleasures' takes a more optimistic approach and renounces the nihilistic/accelerationist attitude of the voice that came before.
"It says that without hope, even in the face of such universal anguish, only death is certain and to give up now when those around us need it most is a treacherous act of pure cowardice.
"That said, I'm not sure which is worse, being a coward or being a cynic. Probably a coward. At least cynics have a sense of humor."
Stream "A Colossal Wreck" below and check out "Desperate Pleasures" here.
AC/DC Premiere 'Demon Fire' Music Video- Eddie Van Halen To Be Honored By Wolfgang On Radio Takeover- Metallica, Guns N' Roses, STP Offspring Release Video- more.
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
AC/DC Premiere 'Demon Fire' Music Video
Eddie Van Halen To Be Honored By Wolfgang On Radio Takeover
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, STP Offspring Suspect208 Release New Video
Babylon A.D.'s Eric Pacheco Dead At 56
Every Time I Die Stream Two New Songs
Black Veil Brides Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Scarlet Cross'
Stuck Out Streaming New Song 'Inverse'
The Kinks In The Studio For 'Lola' 50th Anniversary