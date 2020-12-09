Every Time I Die Stream Two New Songs

Every Time I Die have shared two brand new tracks, "A Colossal Wreck" and "Desperate Pleasures", which comes from their forthcoming ninth studio album.

The tracks were produced and mixed by Will Putney (Body Count, Kublai Khan, The Ghost Inside), and frontman Keith Buckley says that the songs are "two sides of the same reactionary coin.

"While 'A Colossal Wreck' looks around at the current state of the world and says 'life is a punishment and only the worst of us thrive,' 'Desperate Pleasures' takes a more optimistic approach and renounces the nihilistic/accelerationist attitude of the voice that came before.

"It says that without hope, even in the face of such universal anguish, only death is certain and to give up now when those around us need it most is a treacherous act of pure cowardice.

"That said, I'm not sure which is worse, being a coward or being a cynic. Probably a coward. At least cynics have a sense of humor."

Stream "A Colossal Wreck" below and check out "Desperate Pleasures" here.

