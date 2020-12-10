Rolling Stones Announce Limited Edition Red Vinyl

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have released a limited-edition 3LP package of their 2019 compilation, "Honk." The red vinyl version of the project - which delivers the biggest hits and classic cuts from every Rolling Stones studio album from 1971 to 2016 - is available to buy exclusively in the RS No.9 Carnaby store at 9 Carnaby Street, London and online at carnaby.therollingstonesshop.co.uk.
Among the Stones classic featured on "Honk" are the group's eight Top 10 singles: "Brown Sugar", "Tumbling Dice", "Angie", "It's Only Rock'n'Roll (But I Like It)", "Fool To Cry", "Miss You", "Emotional Rescue" and "Start Me Up."
"Honk" is the latest installment in the series of vinyl records produced in the new 'Stones Red' color. The cover of the vinyl can also be brought to life with a very special Instagram lens filter which can be found on the RS No.9 Carnaby Instagram profile @rollingstonescarnaby. Check out the filter here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
