The White Stripes Share Two Live Performance Videos

Keavin Wiggins | 12-10-2020

The White Stripes Share Two Live Performance Videos

The White Stripes and Third Man Records are celebrating the release of the "Greatest Hits" album by sharing two classic television performances on YouTube.

The clips include the band's performances of "Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground" and "My Doorbell," that were both originally part of the band's September 2005 Live @ VH1 Session in support of the release of "Get Behind Me Satan".

The new Greatest Hits is the acclaimed group's first anthology of recordings and features 26 previously released songs including "Seven Nation Army," "Fell In Love With A Girl," "Hotel Yorba," "Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground," "Hello Operator," "Icky Thump," "Apple Blossom," and more.

Check out the video for "My Doorbell" below and watch the "Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground" clip here




