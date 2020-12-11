Deftones Release Change (In The House Of Flies) Tourist Remix Video

Deftones have released a video for "Change (In The House Of Flies)" (Tourist Remix) to celebrate their "Black Stallion" remix collection hitting stores.
The new collection features tracks from their classic 2020 album "White Pony" being remixed by stars ranging from The Cure's Robert Smith to Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda.
The special remix collections is part of the band's special 20th anniversary reissue of the acclaimed "White Pony" album. Check out the Change (In The House Of Flies)" (Tourist Remix) video below:
