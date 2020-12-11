.

Deftones Release Change (In The House Of Flies) Tourist Remix Video

Keavin Wiggins | 12-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Deftones Release Change (In The House Of Flies) Tourist Remix Video

Deftones have released a video for "Change (In The House Of Flies)" (Tourist Remix) to celebrate their "Black Stallion" remix collection hitting stores.

The new collection features tracks from their classic 2020 album "White Pony" being remixed by stars ranging from The Cure's Robert Smith to Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda.

The special remix collections is part of the band's special 20th anniversary reissue of the acclaimed "White Pony" album. Check out the Change (In The House Of Flies)" (Tourist Remix) video below:




Related Stories


Deftones Release Change (In The House Of Flies) Tourist Remix Video

Deftones Share Robert Smith Remix Of 'Teenager'

Gears Tribute Deftones With Cover Of 'Bored'

Deftones Share Track From 'Black Stallion'

Deftones Ask Fans To Adopt A Dot For Charity

Deftones Release 'Genesis' Video

Deftones Release Video For Title Track To New Album 'Ohms'

Deftones Transforming White Pony Into Black Stallion

Deftones Have Completed New Studio Album

Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy Postpone Tour



More Deftones News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Named Best Album Of 2020- Chris Cornell's Final Studio Album Surprise Released- Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Share New Song- more

Reviews

Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM

Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul

The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Named Best Album Of 2020

Chris Cornell's Final Studio Album Surprise Released

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Share New Song

Greta Van Fleet's The Late Show Performance Goes Online

David Lee Roth Has Every Right To Play Van Halen Songs Says Wolfgang

Deftones Release Change (In The House Of Flies) Tourist Remix Video

Blackmore's Night Share New Song 'Once Upon December'

Goo Goo Dolls Preview It's Christmas All Over Livestream Special