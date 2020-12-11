Paradise City Series Trailer Released

A trailer for "Paradise City", the scripted rock drama series from director Ash Avildsen has been released. The series will launched on Amazon Prime next March.

The series stars Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack, along with Bella Thorne, Emmy Winner Drea de Matteo ("The Sopranos"), Mark Boone Junior ("The Mandalorian", Memento), Ryan Hurst ("Sons of Anarchy," "The Walking Dead") BooBoo Stewart (The Twilight Saga), Rhys Coiro and Perrey Reeves ("Entourage") and Cameron Boyce (Descendants, "Jessie"), in what is his last role.

Avildsen had this to say, "More than one in four American kids grow up without a father in their home. For kids that grow up with one parent, you can go on one of two paths: you can blame the world, your parents, blame God, blame lack of God, or it can light a fire under you that you're gonna make it no matter what. Paradise City is the show made to inspire these millions of teenagers and young adults. It reminds us that there is no light without darkness, that sorrow and heartbreak can be the greatest drivers of art. It reminds us that there is always hope, that you are never alone and that music is always there if you let it be.



"Almost everything in Paradise City is inspired by real events I have experienced growing up in an unorthodox single mom household as a kid estranged from his famous father and then my adult life becoming self-made in the ruthless music industry. Supernatural elements that have guided and misguided my life ever since moving to Los Angeles are also prevalent throughout the tale." Watch the trailer below:

