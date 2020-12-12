.

Sammy Hagar & the Circle Stream Bowie Cover and Announce Album

Keavin Wiggins | 12-12-2020

Sammy Hagar & the Circle Stream Bowie Cover and Announce Album
Album cover art courtesy The Circle

Sammy Hagar & The Circle are streaming their cover of the David Bowie classic "Heroes". The song comes from their forthcoming "Lockdown 2020" album that will be hitting stores on January 8, 2021.

The album will features tracks that was performed in isolation video form by Hagar and the supergroup earlier this year for their "Lockdown Sessions" that they launched in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Sammy had this to say, "When we first start doing these lockdown sessions, it was only meant to stay in touch with the fans until we could get back out on the road again. But as the weeks and months drew on, it also became a fun way to keep the band together, musically and creatively."

All proceeds from the "Heroes" single will be donated to food banks across the globe. Hagar explained, "With the addition of 'Heroes', it made sense to help those who are struggling from the effects of COVID-19. It probably wouldn't have happened without it."

The album will include the band's cover of classic songs from The Who, AC/DC, Bob Marley, Van Halen, Little Richard, Buffalo Springfield and more. See the tracklisting and check out "Heroes" below:

"Lockdown 2020" tracklisting:


01. Funky Feng Shui
02. Won't Get Fooled Again (The Who)
03. Good Enough (Van Halen)
04. Three Little Birds (Bob Marley)
05. Whole Lotta Rosie (AC/DC)
06. For What It's Worth (Buffalo Springfield)
07. Keep A-Knockin' (Little Richard)
08. Right Now (Van Halen)
09. Don't Tell Me What Love Can Do (Van Halen)
10. Sympathy For The Human (Sammy Hagar & The Wabos)
11. Heroes (David Bowie)

