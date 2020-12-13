Motley Crue Return Fueled By The Dirt 2020 In Review

Film Poster

Motley Crue Return Fueled By The Dirt was a top 20 story of Jan. 2020: Longtime Motley Crue manager Allen Kovac explained how the success of the band's Netflix biopic "The Dirt" motivated the band to blow up their agreement to never tour again.

The release of the film inspired renewed interest in the band and introduced them to a new generation. Kovac spoke to Forbes about the reason the band reunited.

He said, "There's a demand that we could see from data and streaming, where the audience changed and the streaming went up 600% when the film was out and has stayed up 300%, and will stay there because their followers tripled.

"And that's what you're aiming for. You're aiming for followers. Not quick playlisting or radio airplay."

