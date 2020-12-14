Van Halen Cameo With Music Legend Overlooked 2020 In Review

Van Halen Cameo With Music Legend Overlooked was a top 20 story of Jan. 2020: Sammy Hagar took to social media this week to point out an often overlooked cameo appearance from the members of Van Halen in a music legends music video back in 1986.
Hagar, Eddie and Alex Van Halen and Michael Anthony made an appearance in Hank Williams Jr.'s classic video for his track "My Name Is Bocephus" and Hagar acknowledged the little known fact on Facebook.
In Hagar's "Throwback Thursday" post he shared, "Not a lot of people know that in 1986 Van Halen were part of a Hank Williams Jr music video. It was a cool tune and a crazy scene.
"Alex had just shaved his head, me and Mikey were shooting it like a cue ball - we all had a blast! #TBT" Watch the video to spot the members of Van Halen at the time below:
