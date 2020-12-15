Sammy Hagar Revisits 'Santa's Going South' In New Lockdown Session

Video still

Sammy Hagar and the Circle continue their Lockdown Session with the release of their isolation performance of Sammy's classic Christmas duet with Toby Keith, "Santa's Going South".

Hagar had the following to say about the new jam, "Santa's Going South. This song has been waiting many years for a video. Here it is, courtesy of Lockdown 2020. Merry Christmas Redheads!"

The Circle recently announced that they will be releasing a collection of their previously isolation jams in a new album called "Lockdown 2020", that will be hitting stores on January 8, 2021.

Sammy said in the announcement, "When we first start doing these lockdown sessions, it was only meant to stay in touch with the fans until we could get back out on the road again.

"But as the weeks and months drew on, it also became a fun way to keep the band together, musically and creatively." Watch the new jam below:

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar & the Circle Stream Bowie Cover and Announce Album

Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Livestream Benefit

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Takes Shots At Sammy Hagar Via Art

Sammy Hagar Gives Wolfgang Van Halen His Full Support

Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Reunion Rumors

Sammy Hagar Previews His Final Rock & Roll Road Trip

Sammy Hagar Shares Personal Highlight From 2020 Birthday Bash

Sammy Hagar Shares Video From Birthday Bash Concert

Sammy Hagar Details Reconnecting With Eddie Van Halen





More Sammy Hagar News



