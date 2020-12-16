As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Hospitalized For Burns

As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis is currently in the hospital after suffering burns on 25% of his body this past Saturday (December 12th), the singer revealed via social media.

Lambesis posted a message to fans on his Instagram from a San Diego, Ca area hospital on Wednesday (Dec 16th). He shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed and wrote, "Keep your head up no matter what! I'm doing the best I can to make a thumps up on my way to surgery (in about 30 minutes).

"I apologize to my friends that I have not had the time to fill in yet on what happened. The entire gas cap fell off when trying to use a little from the trickle tip to get a bonfire started. Gas got all over my clothes and I ended up burning 25% of my body.

"I've been in the hospital since Saturday night, and I will be here for a couple more weeks most likely. Today's surgery is to remove the remaining dead skin that we were unable to scrub off during dressing changes this week. It will be for the best so that we won't have to scrub so hard during dressing changes, and that is a big relief for me. I am extremely thankful for the Burns center workers who are taking care of me.

"I will try to update on my recovery. It will be a long road, but I will get back to full strength eventually."

