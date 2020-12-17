Deftones Raise Over $100K With Adopt-A-Dot

Deftones have shared that their 'Adopt-a-Dot' fundraiser was a big success after asking fans to donate to "adopt" one of the 12,995 dots that make up the artwork to their new album "Ohms".
The band reports that due to the fundraiser, they have made a donation of $52,500 to UC Davis Children's Hospital and a separate $52,500 donation to 'Crew Nation', which is a global relief fund for live music crews who have been impacted by Covid-19.
The group had this to say,, "With pride, today we're making our Adopt-A-Dot donations to UC Davis Children's Hospital and Crew Nation. Hopefully these will go to making things a little easier for those facing challenging times.
"This wouldn't have been possible without the support of our fans and friends that contributed to this campaign. We sincerely thank you all."
